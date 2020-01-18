'Don’t say I haven’t always been punk': Miley Cyrus to Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers on Friday surprised their fans with a new single "What A Man Gotta Do".

The music video features Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas grooving to the song with their better halves Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Kevin Jonas respectively.

"What A Man Gotta Do" was dropped on Friday on YouTube via the Jonas Brothers channel and garnered thousands of views in just a couple of hours.

Singer Miley Cyrus also joined thousands of Jonas' fans to express her excitement.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared her throwback picture with the Jonas Brothers from 12 years ago.

"12 years ago today. Don’t say I haven’t always been punk. @jonasbrothers," she captioned the photo.



Instagram's official account also left a comment on the throwback picture of Miley Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers.

"Gonna tell my kids this was Sonic Youth," read Instagram's comment.

