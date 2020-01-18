close
Sat Jan 18, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 18, 2020

Shalimar Express train escapes major accident thanks to driver's expertise

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 18, 2020

LAHORE: The Shalimar Express passenger train escaped a major accident on Saturday when its driver used his  decisiveness and handy skills to prevent what could have resulted into a horrible episode.

The train was traveling from Lahore to Karachi when the incident occurred.

A railway line between Sharshameer Station and Pakka Anna Station broke, putting the train in danger of getting derailed.

Railway authorities confirmed that the passenger train driver used his skills to save the train from an accident.

On the other hand, Railway Police said that there was a probability that someone deliberately put people’s lives at risk.

The rail tracks were not broken rather, nut bolts of the Fishplate were loosened, which led to the incident, police said.

