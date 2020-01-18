Ayeza Khan looks like a vision in white at recent event with Adnan Siddiqui

Ayeza Khan looked effortlessly beautiful as she stepped out looking gorgeous in an ethereal white dress in an appearance alongside Adnan Siddiqui.

The Mere Pass Tum Ho starlet, who shares screen space in the drama with Adnan, was seen giving us some major styling inspiration as she stunned everyone in her traditional white pishwas, paired with ethnic kundan jewellery.

The actress's hair was tied neatly at the back in a bun, complimenting her look perfectly, as she opted for minimal makeup to complete her aesthetics.

Pictures of the starlet's stunning look from the event are going viral of late.

Meanwhile, Ayeza and Adnan's drama Mere Paas Tum Ho will conclude after its last episode airs tonight.