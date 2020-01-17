PSL's Quetta Gladiators name Jang Group as media partners

Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Quetta Gladiators on Friday announced that their media partner for the PSL 2020 would be the Jang Group.

Franchise owner Nadeem Umer and Jang media group Managing Director Sarmad Ali signed a contract to officiate the agreement.

PSL 2020 is set to kick off from February 20 in Pakistan, with 34 matches to be played in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. Of the 34 event matches, Karachi's National Stadium will stage nine matches while Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will play host to 14 matches.

According to a report published in Daily Jang, ticket sales are expected to commence from January 20 with expectations that the league will finalise its ticketing policy by Jan 18.

Read more: PSL ticket sales to kick off from Jan 20: report

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly intends to keep ticket prices at the minimum in a bid to attract large audience to the stadia.

According to sources close to the PCB, the prices of the enclosures will range from Rs500 to Rs3,000.

It is expected that the ticket price of day matches will be significantly lower to the ones played under floodlights.