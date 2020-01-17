Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt secretly tie the knot in Mexico?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have secretly tied the knot and gotten married a second time, a tabloid reported recently.



According to NW, the former flames rekindled their past romance and exchanged rings in a Mexican ceremony over the New Year’s holiday.

“They’ve worked through all their past issues together and what they have now is unbelievably special,” a supposed source told the magazine.

The insider also went on to add that Brad Pitt planned the ceremony secretly while Jennifer was vacationing in Tulum with her friends Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman.

“Her friends were all in on the fact that he’d plotted a ceremony – he’d even sought her best friend Courteney Cox’s approval,” the anonymous source added.

“A year ago, Court would have said, ‘Hell no!’ but after seeing him prove himself, she helped him pull it all together,” it said further.

However, the news is entirely fabricated, as busted by Gossip Cop.

Courteney never accompanied Jennifer on her vacation. During the same time, Jennifer was also clicked by the paparazzi relaxing on the Tulum beach but Brad was nowhere to be seen.

Meanwhile, the Ad Astra star himself was in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico over the New Year’s holidays.

Gossip Cop also maintained that the flight between Tulum and Puerto Vallata – which are on the opposite sides of the country – is about six hours. The exes weren’t spotted anywhere near each other during their respective vacations, it added.