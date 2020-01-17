Channing Tatum, Jessie J ‘still close’, spend time together even after split

Channing Tatum and Jessie J still cherish their bond as it keeps getting stronger even after their split that came almost a year of dating.

A source close to the former couple revealed to PEOPLE that the two are “spending some time together when Jessie is in L.A.”

“Jessie has even hung with Channing’s daughter [6-year-old Everly] again,” the source says. “They seem very happy together.”

The insider goes on to add, “They are obviously great friends, but it’s not clear if they are back together.”

PEOPLE confirmed Channing Tatum and Jessie J's split last month after they decided to part ways in the least-dramatic way.

About their breakup a source had said, “He is super busy with his career and as a dad. He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is, which isn’t easy.”