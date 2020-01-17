Marvel theory makes Iron Man's return possible without spoiling 'Avengers: Endgame'

Marvel fans have been trying their luck with some of the wildest fan theories about how they can bring Iron Man back following the events of Avengers: Endgame.



And the theories don’t seem to stopping anytime soon as the latest to spread on the internet like wildfire suggests that there is a way that Tony Stark aka Iron Man can make a comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and it does not even have to ruin the plot of the 2019-released record-shattering blockbuster.

While Robert Downey Jr. who plays Iron Man and Chris Evans who essays the role of Captain America aka Steve Rogers have ended their contracts with Marvel, reports suggest that the two may have left one door open that could bring them into the MCU: time travel.

While the resurrection of the two most-loved superheroes could spoil the drama and the intense story line of Avengers: Endgame, some are suggesting that much like how Marvel brought back Loki and Gamora from different timeline back in Endgame, these two can also make an appearance in future MCU films.

Loki and Gamora from the main timeline had been long dead but the latter’s version from the past is still stuck here after being brought back.

Similarly, Loki from 2012 after stealing the Tesseract in Endgame had given birth to an alternate timeline and is already confirmed to feature in the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

This can be made possible through time travel which the mighty heroes already figured out in the Avengers: Endgame.

Regarding Iron Man’s return, Robert Downey Jr too has been getting bombarded with questions about its revival in the MCU.

“Anything could happen,” Downey Jr had told Extra TV earlier.

“As far as I'm concerned, I hung up my guns and I'm good to let it go. I also think that Marvel is on this journey now, they're trying a bunch of other stuff and you know, I'm excited for them to see how all that goes," he added.