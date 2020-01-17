Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 13’ extended yet again due to blockbuster ratings

Salman Khan-helmed reality show Bigg Boss 13 has just received an extension for the second time due to its ratings on the small screens reaching a record-high.



The TV show is currently ruling the TRP charts and the news about it receiving a second-time extension has come as a relief to its numerous fans across the globe.

This is an unprecedented move in the history of the show that a season has been extended twice.

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss season 13 got extended for the first time in November, after makers decided to run it for another five weeks.



Following the two extensions, Bigg Boss 13 will be the longest season ever.

