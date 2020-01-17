Gigi Hadid excused from serving as a juror in Weinstein trial: report

NEW YORK: Model Gigi Hadid has been excused from serving as a juror in the disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein´s rape and sexual assault trial, US media reported on Thursday.



Hadid - who has modeled for a host of top fashion brands - was greeted by a crowd of photographers as she returned to a New York court on the eighth day of jury selection in the proceedings key to the #MeToo movement.

The 24-year-old actress, who accused Weinstein in October 2017 of trying to kiss her during a hotel room meeting, strolled into the Manhattan courthouse wearing sunglasses just before 09:00 am (1400 GMT).

The famous model left discreetly about ten minutes afterwards, according to police officers outside.

According to US media, the prosecution and defense had agreed to dismiss the famous model and Instagram star, excusing her from serving on the 12-person jury or as one of six alternates.

The move was expected, owing to her fame.

She first appeared alongside 120 other jury candidates as pre-screening of potential jurors on Monday, adding a fresh celebrity twist to the high-profile trial.

She told Judge James Burke that although she knew Weinstein -- and actress Salma Hayek, who accused the disgraced movie mogul of sexual assault -- she could still be fair and impartial.

Hadid was asked to fill out a questionnaire before being told to return for Thursday´s next round of screening.

Weinstein, 67, has been accused of sexual assault by more than 80 women, including Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, since accusations against him ignited the #MeToo movement in October 2017.

But he is being tried on charges related to just two. He faces life in prison if found guilty of predatory sexual assault in the trial likely to run into early March.