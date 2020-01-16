Will Eminem avenge Nick Cannon's expletive-laden diss track targeting his fans?

After failing to elicit any response from Eminem despite his back-to-back diss tracks targeting Marshall Mathers, Nick Cannon has fired shots at the Detroit rapper in yet another track.

This time, however he has attacked all of Eminem's fans who had roasted him on Twitter for his earlier vitriol against Slim Shady.

The rivalry between the two rappers was reignited recently when Eminem alluded to his alleged romance with Nick Cannon's ex-wife Mariah Carey on Fat Joe's track "Lord Above".

Cannon clapped back with a diss track "The Revolution" , leaving Eminem fans wondering whether he too will fire back at the "Wild n'Out" host to settle the score.

But all Eminem did in response to Cannon was send an expletive-laden tweet asking his rival to apologise.

While Mathers refused to be dragged in the dispute, his fans took it upon themselves to avenge the disrespect caused to their favorite rapper.

Cannon, in his latest track, has slammed everyone who took Eminem's side in the feud.



