Aaron Hernandez: New docuseries explores the infamous athlete's life in detail

Aaron Hernandez’s story from being a football icon to a convicted murderer is no news to the world but the infamous player’s life is now getting highlighted with striking details in his new docuseries.



Netflix’s documentary series Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez explores the unbridled life of the athlete and what drove him towards such extreme measures of violence.

The docuseries by the streaming giant comes as an extension of the documentary My Perfect World: The Aaron Hernandez Story released in 2018 and directed by Geno McDermott.

Spanning over three parts, the series narrates the NFL star’s success and swift decline with interviews, trial footage and conversations with former friends and family all stitched together, disclosing what could have possibly led to the violent behavior.

Hernandez had grown up with a strict father with whom he shared his love for football. He was charged with the murder of his fiancée’s sister’s boyfriend Odin Lloyd back in 2013.

Hernandez attempted suicide two years later by hanging himself in his prison cell following his acquittal of a separate double homicide.