Selena Gomez is a vision in white as she parties the night away in NYC

Selena Gomez was spotted rocking a very edgy look as she arrived wearing a stunning white ensemble at the exclusive party meant to celebrate her new album Rare, held at the Puma Flagship Store in New York City on Tuesday.



The Lose You to Love Me songstress sported an edgy hairstyle with long dark bangs at the front, and her hair tied into a messy ponytail at the back.

The singer looked her glam best while rocking a dark crimson lipstick along with thick white hoops complimenting her outfit perfectly.

Selena also interacted with fans and signed autographs for them outside the Puma Flagship store while promoting her album Rare wearing white Puma kicks.

With the dawn of the new decade and her album out now, Selena revealed she no longer wishes to protect people who never protected her.

“I've said this before, but I used to be terrified of saying anything,” she revealed to reporter Jason Lipshutz. “I would find myself protecting people that never protected me or cared for me.”

She added, "I was just done, you know?" she said. "Just done being silent, and I felt like I deserved to have a moment for myself, after going through so much, and throwing that all into this album.”