Aspiring bowler Aroob Shah hopes to meet leg-spin legend Shane Warne

Pakistan women cricket team's leg-spinner Aroob Shah said that she hoped to meet her bowling great Shane Warne if she would be picked for next month's Women's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Aroob, who made her international debut last year, says she watched videos of Shane Warne and Abdul Qadir and sought inspiration from their bowling styles.

"Abdul Qadir sir is no more but I want to meet Shane Warne and if I am picked for the World T20 in Australia, I will surely go and see my bowling idol and learn some tips from him," Aroob told media in Karachi on Tuesday.

"I grew up watching his (Shane Warne's) videos and learned the art of leg-spin. I chose to become leg-spinner after watching Abdul Qadir and Shane Warne. These two are legends of the game and I want to be one like them," she aimed.

The 16-year-old said entering the international circuit made her responsible for her performance, adding that she works harder now to maintain her form.

"I have to work twice as hard as I used to work in the past. I will definitely work hard to keep my place in the team. I want to play continuously and make my team victorious," Aroob said.

She also praised her family for the support they gave to her and termed herself lucky to have full support and backing of her parents.

"My parents, especially my father was always there to support me and encourage me. I am lucky to receive such support and I am glad that I haven't disappointed them," she said.

Aroob said that PCB has now opened several programs for aspiring female cricketers which is encouraging new players and the pool is increasing.

"Even the girls from my friend circle are now showing eagerness to play cricket at the top level," she concluded.