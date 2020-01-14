CAA employee returns valuables to owner, setting example of honesty

ISLAMABAD: A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) employee on Tuesday returned a pouch full of valuables items to its owner at the Multan International Airport.

The employee, identified as Samar Khan, discovered that a passenger had left their valuables in a pouch at the Customs counter at the airport's international arrival lounge during clearance of Doha-Multan flight. The passenger was a resident of Mian Channu and worked in Kuwait.

The pouch contained a mobile phone, gold jewellery, and the passenger's computerised national identity card (CNIC). After tracing the passenger, the valuables were returned in presence of Terminal Manager Abdul Majid.