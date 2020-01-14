CAA employee returns valuables to owner, setting example of honesty

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) employee on Tuesday returned a pouch full of valuables items to its owner at the Multan International Airport.
The employee, identified as Samar Khan, discovered that a passenger had left their valuables in a pouch at the Customs counter at the airport's international arrival lounge during clearance of Doha-Multan flight. The passenger was a resident of Mian Channu and worked in Kuwait.
The pouch contained a mobile phone, gold jewellery, and the passenger's computerised national identity card (CNIC). After tracing the passenger, the valuables were returned in presence of Terminal Manager Abdul Majid.
ISLAMABAD: A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) employee on Tuesday returned a pouch full of valuables items to its owner at the Multan International Airport.
The employee, identified as Samar Khan, discovered that a passenger had left their valuables in a pouch at the Customs counter at the airport's international arrival lounge during clearance of Doha-Multan flight. The passenger was a resident of Mian Channu and worked in Kuwait.
The pouch contained a mobile phone, gold jewellery, and the passenger's computerised national identity card (CNIC). After tracing the passenger, the valuables were returned in presence of Terminal Manager Abdul Majid.