Disha Patani is 'more than just a pretty face and hot body': Mohit Suri

Disha Patani is one Bollywood diva who never fails to leave fans with bated breath over her recurrent sizzling photo shoots.

However, the 27-year-old Baaghi actor boasts of more than just a pretty face as her acting prowess is no less of a crowd-pleaser than her unmatched beauty.

Nodding to that, is Indian director Mohit Suri who is working with the diva for his upcoming film Malang.

Speaking about her skills, the filmmaker dished the details in an interview saying: “The whole world feels that Disha is just a pretty face and a hot body. She has something more in her. She’s got head and heart too.”

"There is a perfect blend of glam quotient and bohemian vibe surrounding the character, both qualities which I could imagine Disha to compliment effortlessly. The response to Disha’s role has been great so far, I’m sure the audience will be able to connect with her even more after watching Malang,” he added.

