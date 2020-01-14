Selena Gomez makes shocking announcement about her upcoming music videos

LOS ANGELES: Pop megastar Selena Gomez has stunned fans and friends by revealing a truth that she will not be playing sexy videos in future.

The 'Rare' singer seems to hang up the lingerie, at least as far as music videos go. Selena made the announcement herself when she attended her latest hit 'Rare' promotional party.

During the glitzy event, the video for her hit "Hands to Myself" was on rotation. Gomez, visibly unhappy, told the host of the show that she didn't know that video was going to air during the function.



The "Lose You to Love Me" singer shared her expression as saying: "I told my sister I will not be doing videos like that anymore," adding, "it’s not really necessary, in my opinion."

Selena Gomez's 6-year-old sibling Grace was among the attendance at the lavish party when the video was going to air.