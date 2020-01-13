Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid walk arm in arm after reunion: Pictures inside

Zayn Malik and super model Gigi Hadid has taken the internet by storm with their latest pictures in which they are seen arm in arm.

Reports regarding their patch-up emerged recently when they were spotted together.

According to the reports, the singer had joined his ladylove for her mother's birthday.

Fans of both the celebrities were excited to see the lovebirds together a year after their breakup.

In the latest pictures that emerged on Sunday , Gigi and Zayn Malik are seen walking arm in arm in New York.

According to Daily Mail they were celebrating Zayn's birthday a day after the model's mother's big day.





