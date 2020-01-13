Disha Patani shares adorable photo with her dog

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who is a genuine pet lover, has shared an adorable photo of her pet dog ‘goku’.



The Bharat actor took to Instagram to share the photo of her dog.

In the photo, you can see Disha sitting on a sofa and hugging goku. She captioned it, “My watchdog.”

The 26-year-old beauty who enjoys over 29 million followers on Instagram, had also been sharing photos of her pet cats and dogs previously.



Last year, she had stated she loves dogs. She added they always have dog in their house ever since she was a child as her father was also a pet lover.

“I grew up with dogs and I am really attached to them,” Disha had said.

She would have adopted more dogs and cats if she had a larger space, the actress had said.

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The movie will hit theaters on Eid 2020.

