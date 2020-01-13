MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool refuses to rejoin cabinet

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders on Monday failed to convince Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to review its decision of leaving the federal cabinet.

Talking to media after meeting the MQM-P, Federal Minister Asad Umar said it is our wish that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui should remain part of the cabinet, however he is not ready to take back his decision.

A delegation of ruling party held talks with MQM-P leaders in an attempt to convince the disgruntled allied party.

The MQM-P on Sunday gave the PTI government in the Centre a jolt as Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced his decision to leave the federal cabinet over “unfulfilled promises”.

However, the MQM-P’s key leaders told The News that the party’s recent move was a part of pressurising the federal government to give it another ministry because, the party believes, Farogh Naseem, Minister for Law and Justice, has been solely working on the behalf of federal government and helping them as a competent lawyer, instead of working as a representative of the MQM-P in the federal cabinet.

Following the bombshell announcement, Prime Minister Imran Khan tasked PTI’s Karachi leaders to meet the MQM-P leaders and address their grievances.

PTI delegation headed by Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and comprising Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman and Firdous Shamim Naqvi reached the MQM office in Bahaduarabad earlier today.

According to sources, the PTI would assure them of fulfilling their demands and request the party to rejoin cabinet.

Khalid Maqbool unhappy with Tania Aidrus

According to sources, Khalid Maqbool was extremely unhappy with his ministry due to continuous intervention of Tania Aidrus, who is leading Digital Pakistan initiative.

The close sources of Khalid Maqbool Sidiqui said that he felt stranger in his ministry while Tania Aidrus had started holding meetings with prime minister and heads of other institutions directly and besides it she also issued directions to those institutions which are responsible for running the affairs of the ministry and Federal Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui complained several times in this regard.