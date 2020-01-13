Marvel, ‘John Wick’ fans clash after ‘Avengers: Endgame’ wins at Critics’ Choice

Avengers: Endgame had unquestionably been one of the few films that rocked not just the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also our real world.



And rightfully so, the Russo Brothers-directorial is getting the accolades that it deserves starting off at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 as it took home two awards.

The star-studded, record-breaking superhero film bagged nominations for Best Action Movie, Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie and Best Visual Effects, and took home two out of those, leaving Marvel fans euphoric.

However, there were many viewers ready to rain on their parades as they took to social media to complain about the film not worthy of the Best Action Movie title.

Keanu Reeves’ John Wick was termed more of a favourite for some of the fans as one fan wrote: "This movie only had 20-30 mins of action in it? I 100% disagree on this.”



