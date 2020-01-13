Jennifer Aniston skips the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards: Find out why

Jennifer Aniston was the talk of town at the Golden Globes but presence was dearly missed by her innumerable fans during the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.



The 50-year-old Friends actor raised quite a few eyebrows after she skipped the award show, seemingly on a break from the circuit but the real reason why she decided to stay back was nothing too unexpected.

During the Critics’ Choice Awards, The Morning Show actor had no nominations of her own while her latest TV series only bagged one: Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

And for this reason, the Murder Mystery actor decided to skip the show and hangout with her gal pals instead, with whom she has shared a friendship with for over 30 years ever since they left the world tittering through the classic sitcom Friends.

The actor shared chirpy photos with her two best buds, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox who played Phoebe Buffay and Monica Gellar respectively, while Jen essayed the role of Rachel Green in the Warner Bros. production.

“Hi from the girls across the hall,” she captioned the photos on Instagram.







