Sun Jan 12, 2020
World

AFP
January 13, 2020

US condemns latest missile attack on Iraqi base: Pompeo

World

AFP
Mon, Jan 13, 2020

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday he was "outraged" by another missile attack on an Iraqi airbase where US forces have been stationed, as neighboring Iran signalled a wish to de-escalate regional tensions.

"Outraged by reports of another rocket attack on an Iraqi airbase," Pompeo tweeted. "These continued violations of Iraq´s sovereignty by groups not loyal to the Iraqi government must end."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Sunday´s rocket attacks. The US has previously blamed such attacks on Iran-backed groups in Iraq.

