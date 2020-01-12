Selena Gomez leaves 'Iron Man' star Robert Downey Jr. charmed during 'Dolittle' premiere

Selena Gomez after dropping her new album has managed to sway away not just her colossal fan base but also Iron Man himself.

The 27-year-old Lose You To Love Me singer was spotted rubbing shoulders with Robert Downey Jr. at the premiere of their freshly-released film Dolittle.

The diva seems to be kicking off the new year on a celebratory note as she goes around spreading positive vibes and winning hearts of whoever she comes across and adding many feathers to her caps.

Selena had lent her vocals for the character of Betsy the Giraffe for the film while the Avengers: Endgame actor took the lead role of Dr. John Dolittle in the Stephan Gaghan-directorial.

Selena was a sight to behold as she rocked a Givenchy couture gown with gorgeous diamond drop earrings paired with a moon ring designed by Paris-based Messika.

On the other hand, Downey, who embodies Iron Man in the famous Marvel films, was looking dapper in a navy patterned shirt finishing the look with a velour jacket.