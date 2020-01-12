Elton John blames diva reputation on cocaine habit

Singer and superstar Elton John has been known as a drug addict over the years and has had a rather well-publicized battle with drugs and alcohol addiction.

He has been known to have gotten sober back in the 90's. The was quoted reflecting back on his decisions and dubbed cocaine as his "worst decision".

He recalled the time where he tried cocaine for the first time, he stated that he tried it after seeing someone trying it out back in 1974. He didn't know what it was and only tried it because someone told him it'll make him feel better.

“Worst decision of my life. I shouted at people. I wasn’t proud of that behaviour because it is not really who I am,” John told the podcast Awards Chatter.

The star went onto reflect upon his past drug habit, stating that it ended up ruining and worsening his reputation within the entertainment industry. He revealed, “It led a lot of people to say I’ve always been a diva. I am not. Now I don’t take drugs.”

He revealed that when he initially got sober, he was terrified of getting back on stage, however he agreed to do a charity gig at Grosvenor House in London, and it ended up helping him regain his confidence back.

John told Variety, “When the day arrived, I was terrified, but I did manage to get through the performance… That show gave me confidence to know that I could still perform sober.”