Bollywood actress Sonam Bajwa is 'Sajal Ali's biggest fan'

Sajal Ali is famous for her exceptional acting prowess and the Alif starlet has now found a fan in Bollywood actress Sonam Bajwa.

Sonam Bajwa came forth lavishing praises on Sajal Ali's work in an interview she gave to BBC host Haroon Rashid.

In her chat with the host, Sonam said that she was a huge fan of Sajal Ali and is very impressed with the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Sonam said, "I am a huge fan of Sajal Ali. She is a great actress. I am very happy to say that I have learned a lot from her."

She added, "I am at this time watching Pakistani dramas Alif, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Yeh Dil Mera and I am quite surprised to see these plays."

According to Sonam Bajwa, "I know everything about the Pakistani entertainment industry, I know all the personalities, I have some very close friends in Pakistan, I also personally know Sajal and Rabia Butt, I play Pakistani plays. And they are the best."

Sajal, also thanked Sonam for her immense praises in the following Instagram post.



