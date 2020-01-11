Deepika Padukone sees starring in '83' with Ranveer Singh as a breath of fresh air

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of the most sought-after stars in Bollywood are gearing up for another one of their films.

And their upcoming offering together, 83, directed by Kabir Khan appears to be just as promising as the Padmaavat diva opened up about working with her husband for the first time since they tied the knot.

“More than the role of playing a wife, I think what was exciting for us to finally do even if it's just like four or five scenes. Think what was exciting for us was to do a film without all of that costume drama and it is although a kind of a period drama but it's not so much of a period also,” she said in an interview.

She also appeared to be content with the fact that 83 comes as a film where the two get a change of character and instead of the intense dialogue delivery and theatrical story line, they get to make things simple.

“It made me realize that wow, I mean, there's so much more for the two of us to explore together as actors,” she said.