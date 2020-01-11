Humayun Saeed says he was betrayed by his first love

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actor and producer Humayun Saeed has said that he was betrayed by his first love after which he shed a lot of tears.
In an interview, Humayun opened up about his first love before getting married to his wife Samina.
Humayun said: “I was in love with a girl before getting married to Samina. She was so beautiful.”
Without mentioning the name of the lady, the actor said: "I often used to go to seaside with her but later she betrayed me. I cried a lot when she did so.”
He went on to say “I don’t like foreign women. I like Pakistani girls.”
About his career, Humanyun Saeed, said before entering the showbiz he used to work in a garment factory.
Talking about offer from Bollywood, he said: “I had received an offer from Aamir Khan for his film Ghajini but when I reached there, the makers of the movie said this character was not for me. I also realized it was not for me.”
