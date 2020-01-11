Humayun Saeed says he was betrayed by his first love

Pakistani actor and producer Humayun Saeed has said that he was betrayed by his first love after which he shed a lot of tears.



In an interview, Humayun opened up about his first love before getting married to his wife Samina.

Humayun said: “I was in love with a girl before getting married to Samina. She was so beautiful.”

Without mentioning the name of the lady, the actor said: "I often used to go to seaside with her but later she betrayed me. I cried a lot when she did so.”

He went on to say “I don’t like foreign women. I like Pakistani girls.”

About his career, Humanyun Saeed, said before entering the showbiz he used to work in a garment factory.

Talking about offer from Bollywood, he said: “I had received an offer from Aamir Khan for his film Ghajini but when I reached there, the makers of the movie said this character was not for me. I also realized it was not for me.”