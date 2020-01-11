Miley Cyrus gets beau Cody Simpson a special birthday gift straight from the 1800's

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are known to go the extra mile when expressing their love for their significant other and on the latter’s birthday, things were no different.



As the Aussie hunk gets closer to ringing in his 23rd birthday, his 27-year-old ladylove had a special surprise for him as a pre-birthday gift that comes directly from the heart.

The lovebirds were spotted in a mirror selfie where the Pretty Brown Eyes crooner was holding his birthday gift in one hand — A bag with his poet pseudonym Prince Neptune written on it.

Miley wrote along with the picture: “Won’t be w the Prince on his bday so had to give him his present early!”



The Wrecking Ball hit make also revealed in one of her Instagram Stories that the gift was actually a doctor’s bag hailing from the 1800’s.