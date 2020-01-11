Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s families and friends rooting for them to patch-up

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are two former flames in Hollywood who never fail to escape the spotlight.

And while the two keep the rumour mills turning and Tinseltown talking, despite having quelled the buzz multiple times, the public speculates that there may be some concealed feelings the two are hiding in their hearts.

This claim spread like wildfire on the internet after the 50-year-old Friends actor was spotted on Instagram liking a picture of Brad posted on a fan account, right after he won big at the Golden Globes 2020.

With Jen’s little stalking spree unleashing major titter of excitement amongst fans, sources cited by Mirror are claiming that their respective families would definitely be game for a rematch.

Hollywood film producer and global matchmaking firm Kelleher International’s CEO, Amber Kelleher said: “All of Hollywood is secretly rooting for them... they just seem to bring out the best in each other.”

Claimed as the Murder Mystery diva’s former matchmaker, Amber further revealed that friends of the actor do believe that the ex-couple’s rematch would be “inevitable.”

“At the end of the day it’s all about chemistry and those two, Brad and Jen, they have it in spades,” she further says, adding: “Both families and friends are rooting for them on the sidelines. It’s no secret that Brad’s family, salt-of-the-earth types from Missouri, absolutely love Jennifer.”

“And Jen’s group, though they were angry with the way Brad ended the relationship, can now see how much he’s grown and evolved for the better. No one can deny he’s a better man in every possible way. Everyone wants what’s best for them and really want to see them happy,” it was revealed further.