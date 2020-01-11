Gal Gadot breaks Jennifer Aniston's partnership with a brand, showers praise

LOS ANGELES: Actress Gal Gadot has kicked off 2020 by celebrating a new partnership with the popular water brand. She was very excited to make the announcement.

The Wonder Woman 1984's star comes in as Jennifer Aniston‘s contract with the company ended in 2019 after 12 years. The former Friends actress became the face of the brand in 2007, helping catapult them to a household name.



Gadot, 34, said that she’s looking forward to having the same relationship Aniston, 50, had with the company.



In conversation with a media outlet, the actress revealed: "I love Jennifer Aniston. She’s one of my favorite actresses, and I adore her and admire her work. And I’m very happy to be partnering with the firm just like she did."

Jennifer Aniston‘s longstanding contract with the company ended in 2019 and Gal Gadot has joined the brand as its new ambassador.

This spring, fans can catch Gadot in “Wonder Woman 1984,” the sequel to the 2017 hit film that garnered box office and critical success.

