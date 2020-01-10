'After Life' becomes the most watched British-made comedy: Here's what Ricky Gervais says

British comedian Ricky Gervais on Friday expressed his views about the second season of his Netflix series "After Life".

While responding to a tweet stating "After Life" has become the most watched British-made comedy series, he said "Season 2 is even better".



Directed by and starring Ricky Gervais, the black comedy-drama web television series premiered on 8 March 2019, on Netflix. On 3 April 2019, Netflix renewed the series for a second season.



A fan account on Twitter recently informed the viewers about the After Life becoming the most-watch British-made comedy.



Rickey Gervais tweeted the tweet with a comment that read "And season 2 is even better.

Last week, Gervais returned to host the Golden Globe awards, cracking scathing jokes about Hollywood’s elite that got both laughs and disapproving looks from the A-list audience.

Gervais, known for his no-holds-barred style of comedy, joked about Hollywood’s lack of diversity, film producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by more than 80 women of sexual misconduct, and the suicide of financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.