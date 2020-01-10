Harry Hains, 'American Horror Story' actor, dies

Harry Hains, American Horror Story actor, has died at the age of 27, confirmed his mother on Thursday.

The actor had been struggling with mental illness and drug addiction.

Harry's mother confirmed the news while posting Instagram saying her “beautiful son” passed away on January 7th.

“He was 27 and had the world at his feet,” she wrote.

“But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction.

"A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time... I will miss you Harry, every day of my life.”







