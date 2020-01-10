Gigi Hadid removes caring tweet to Justin Bieber after flak from Selena-Tylor fans?

LOS ANGELES: Gigi Hadid, an Americam fashion icon, has purportedly deleted a supportive tweet she sent to Hailey Baldwin about Justin Bieber’s battle with Lyme Disease.

It appears as the model removed the message after facing harsh criticism from Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez fans, who slammed her for acting ‘disloyal’ after being kind to Hailey.

Some of the fans, on Twitter, have pointed out that Gigi Hadid had deleted the tweet she sent to Hailey Baldwin following Justin Bieber‘s disease.

On January 8, Hailey, in a tweet, thanked Gigi, her sister Bella and their mom Yolanda Hadid after the family helped to educate her about Lyme Disease.

"I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc,” Hailey tweeted, adding, “Love you 3 amazing women!”

Responding to Hailey, Gigi wrote:"“Our pleasure," along with three heart emojis. “Wishing the fastest possible recovery,” the model added.

Gigi's message drew ire of Slelna Gomes and Tylor Swift's Fans who criticized them for supporting Hailey, claiming the model acted disloyal to her friends Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.