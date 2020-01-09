50 Cent reveals why Eminem showed restraint in feud with Nick Cannon

American rapper 50 Cent says it was him who advised Eminem to not to respond to Nick Cannon's diss songs.

Speaking to TheWrap, 50 Cent said" I told him (Eminem) don’t even say nothing to him".

“You can’t argue with a fool,” said Jackson whom Eminem helped launch his rap career.

“When you understand that a person is not registering even when they’re losing, then the argument goes forever. So you should just stop,” 50 Cent , who just himself was recently involved in a verbal dispute with rapper French Montana.

Taking a jibe at Monatana, 50 Cent had claimed that French took out a 60-month loan on his recently-purchased Bugatti. “I just got the papers don’t ever in ya life play with me".

His attacks provoked Monatana so much so that the latter dragged Eminem's into the feud to settle scores with 50 Cent.



