Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir hopeful of good results in U-19 World Cup

Pakistan Under-19 captain Rohail Nazir is hopeful that his team will put up good scores on the board during the upcoming 2020 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

The wicketkeeper-batsman said his team had undergone a month-long rigorous training camp with additional one-on-one sessions under the supervision of head coach Ijaz Ahmed.



"The team trained for a month, during which time our head coach prepared us for power hitting and pressure management," Nazir said.

Furthermore, the skipper said his players will have the upper hand in the tournament due to their familiarity with the conditions there, thanks to last year’s tour of South Africa.

"The team has some know-how of the pitches in South Africa and my team members are good too, so I think we have a winning combination."

Meanwhile, former Pakistan national team skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, and bowling coach Waqar Younis paid visits to the U-19 training camp this week and gave useful tips to the team. They also reminded the starlets that the platform could open the doors of international cricket on them.



The team will leave for South Africa from Lahore on Friday.