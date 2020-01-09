PM Imran to launch ‘Hunermand Jawan’ programme today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the 'Hunermand Jawan’ programme, the country’s largest ever skilled development programme aimed at emancipation of youth through quality professional training, Radio Pakistan reported Thursday.

The programme will be carried out in next four years, costing Rs30 billion and will facilitate youth through easy loans, professional capacity-building, start-ups and internships.

Chairing a pre-launch meeting of ‘Hunermand Jawan’, the prime minister termed youth an asset of nation and said the programme would help the youth of the country to get better job opportunities and contribute towards national development.

In first phase, around 170,000 youth will be given professional skill-based training, of which 50,000 will be trained in areas of artificial intelligence, robotics, cloud computing and other advanced areas of technology.

Similarly, 50,000 youth will be given training at Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority in conventional areas including auto-mechanics, plumbing etc., whereas 20,000 youth will be given apprenticeship.

Around 75 smart class rooms will be set up to ensure easy access to skill and professional education besides provision of such training at 70 Madaris. Five Centres of Excellence will also be established under the programme in collaboration with friendly countries.