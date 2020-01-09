Sara Ali Khan shares sweet throwback photos to have fans hearts

MUMBAI: Bollywood's starlet Sara Ali Khan, who recently returned from her Maldivian vacay, is quite active on social media and using the platform to mesmerise fans by sharing her stunning photos and videos.

The Simba actress' shared yet another post, this time a Throwback to Kedarnath days. Sara looks gorgeous in the previously seen photo, cut to the promotions of her first-ever film.





Earlier, the actress had posted extremely hot photos of her Maldives trip, where she was having a great time along with his brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh.

The actress is currently gearing up for her next film Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring Varun Dhawan and is yet another much-awaited film of the actress.