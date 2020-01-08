Is Kylie Jenner dating this mystery man, months after split with Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner seems to be coping up well after her split with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott and it looks like the makeup mogul is back at her dating game.



The reality TV star was clicked by the paparazzi going on dates with a mystery man on New Year’s Eve, hyping the interests her fans, eager to know who she is seeing these days.

In an Instagram post captioned, "When the tequila hits,” Kylie can be seen hanging out with this new person who appeared to be by her side.

As it appears, the guy is Zack Bia. From what we know, in addition to hanging out with Kylie Jenner, he's also a known associate of Drake.



Zack has in the past been romantically involved with American singer Madison Beer.

For now, things between Kylie and Zack have been termed as ‘platonic’ and according to sources, the two are just friends.

Kylie parted with Travis Scott in October last year after two years of dating.