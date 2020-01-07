'Avengers:Endgame' earns BAFTA's nomination for 'Best Special Visual Effects'

"Avengers: Endgame"has earned a BAFTAs nomination for "Best Special Visual Effects".

The nominations were unveiled for 2020 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Tuesday.

The Avengers' Twitter and Instagram accounts shared the news with millions of fan across the glob.

"Congratulations to Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame on its @BAFTA Award nomination for Best Special Visual Effects! #EEBAFTAs," the tweet read.

Dark comic book drama "Joker," starring Golden Globes winner Joaquin Phoenix, leading the pack.

The original story of the Batman series villain secured 11 nominations for Britain´s showpiece film awards, including Best Film.

It is up against Martin Scorsese´s gangster epic "The Irishman" and Quentin Tarantino´s "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood", which both received 10 nominations each.

Sam Mendes´ "1917," a tale about two British soldiers which earned the coveted best drama Golden Globe, received nine nominations, including in the best film category.

Last year´s golden mask statuette was scooped up by the Netflix black-and-white production "Roma", which went on to win three Oscars but fell short in the best film category.

This year´s BAFTAs include all the Oscar favourites, including "Once Upon A Time" star Leonardo DiCaprio and Renee Zellweger, who portrays US singer and actress Judy Garland in the romance drama "Judy".



