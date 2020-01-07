Surgeries stopped, ICU closed in NICVD Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Surgeries were stopped in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has also become inactive here on Tuesday.
The executive director of NICVD said that due to smell spread in the ICU and the Operation Theatre of the hospital these departments have been closed and their machinery are temporarily being shifted to centres in Larkana and Sukkur and the satellite centres of Larkana.
