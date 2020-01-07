close
Tue Jan 07, 2020
Health

Web Desk
January 7, 2020

Surgeries stopped, ICU closed in NICVD Karachi

Health

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 07, 2020

KARACHI: Surgeries were stopped in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD)  and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has also become  inactive here on Tuesday.

The executive director of NICVD said that due to smell spread in the ICU and the Operation Theatre of the hospital these departments have been closed and their machinery are temporarily being shifted to centres in Larkana and Sukkur and the satellite centres of Larkana.

