Watch: Iqra Aziz pays tribute to Sridevi with TikTok video

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are over the moon after getting married last month.

Shortly after their wedding, the celerity couple left for homonym from where they are treating their fans with their adorable pictures and videos accompanying hilarious captions.

The duo recently posted some funny TikTok videos to their Instagram accounts in which they could be seen lip-syncing to some Bollywood songs.

While posting one of the videos, Yasir Hussain took a hilarious dig at actor Fahad Mustafa who had recently faced backlash for his criticism of the video app.

In another video posted the photo and video sharing app, Iqra Aziz is seen lyp-syncing to a Bollywood song that was picturized on late Sridevi.

Iqra dedicated her TikTok performance to the fans of the Indian actress.

