close
Tue Jan 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 7, 2020

Prince William's cousin Lady Kitty Spencer, 29, is engaged to Michael Lewis, 60

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 07, 2020

Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of Princess Diana, is reportedly engaged to  boyfriend Michael Lewis, according to reports.

The 29-year-old is the daughter of Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer and cousin to Princes William and Harry.

According to Hello! Magazine  reported that 60-year-old Lewis proposed to her before Christmas but the woman has yet to formally confirm the news.

Kitty confirmed her relationship with Lewis last year when the duo were spotted together at New York’s The Mark Hotel. 



Latest News

More From Entertainment