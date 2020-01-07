Prince William's cousin Lady Kitty Spencer, 29, is engaged to Michael Lewis, 60

Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of Princess Diana, is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Michael Lewis, according to reports.

The 29-year-old is the daughter of Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer and cousin to Princes William and Harry.

According to Hello! Magazine reported that 60-year-old Lewis proposed to her before Christmas but the woman has yet to formally confirm the news.

Kitty confirmed her relationship with Lewis last year when the duo were spotted together at New York's The Mark Hotel.








