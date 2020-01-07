Kim Kardashian, Kris Humphries’ marital home up for sale: Take a peek inside the gorgeous mansion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' previous home in Beverly Hills is available to be purchased for $5.7 million.
Keeping up with the Kardashians star Kim, 38, and basketball player Kris, 34, split in 2013; however, during their concise association, the couple lived in the $5.7 million hotel style Tuscan Villa in Beverly Hills.
The residential villa, where the duo lived for three years, highlights an open-air porch with a fireplace, a slope gazebo, a pool, cascade, outdoor kitchen and an outdoor bar.
Kim later married American rapper Kanye West, with whom she has four kids, Chicago, North, Saint and Psalm West.
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' previous home in Beverly Hills is available to be purchased for $5.7 million.
Keeping up with the Kardashians star Kim, 38, and basketball player Kris, 34, split in 2013; however, during their concise association, the couple lived in the $5.7 million hotel style Tuscan Villa in Beverly Hills.
The residential villa, where the duo lived for three years, highlights an open-air porch with a fireplace, a slope gazebo, a pool, cascade, outdoor kitchen and an outdoor bar.
Kim later married American rapper Kanye West, with whom she has four kids, Chicago, North, Saint and Psalm West.