Tue Jan 07, 2020
January 7, 2020

Kim Kardashian, Kris Humphries' marital home up for sale: Take a peek inside the gorgeous mansion

Tue, Jan 07, 2020
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' marital home up for sale: Take a peek inside the gorgeous mansion 

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' previous home in Beverly Hills is available to be purchased for $5.7 million.

Keeping up with the Kardashians star Kim, 38, and basketball player Kris, 34, split in 2013; however, during their concise association, the couple lived in the $5.7 million hotel style Tuscan Villa in Beverly Hills.

The residential villa, where the duo lived for three years, highlights an open-air porch with a fireplace, a slope gazebo, a pool, cascade, outdoor kitchen and an outdoor bar.

Take a look at some of the photos of the high-valued house

Kim later married American rapper Kanye West, with whom she has four kids, Chicago, North, Saint and Psalm West. 

