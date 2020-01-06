American model's Instagram deactivated for collecting donations for Australia bushfire victims

Celebrities are using their social media accounts to create awareness about the bushfires that have engulfed large swathes of Australia, killing a large number of people and animals .

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, tennis queen Maria Sharapova, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, singer Pink and others have donated huge sums of money to help battle the infernos asking their fans and followers to donate.

Moved by the tragedy, American model Kaylen Ward is also doing her bit to help fire victims.



The model has raised over $ 500,000 for the cause but ended up being deactivated on Instagram.

According to reports, the singer was trading her inappropriate pictures for donations and it didn't go unnoticed.











