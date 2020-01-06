close
Mon Jan 06, 2020
January 6, 2020

American model's Instagram deactivated for collecting donations for Australia bushfire victims

Mon, Jan 06, 2020

Celebrities are using their social media accounts  to create awareness about the bushfires that have engulfed large swathes of Australia, killing a large number of people and  animals . 

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, tennis queen Maria Sharapova, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, singer Pink and others have donated huge sums of money to help battle the infernos asking their  fans and followers to donate.

View this post on Instagram

#Regram #RG @gretathunberg: Australia is on fire. And the summer there has only just begun. 2019 was a year of record heat and record drought. Today the temperature outside Sydney was 48,9°C. 500 million (!!) animals are estimated dead because of the bushfires. Over 20 people have died and thousands of homes have burned to ground. The fires have spewed 2/3 of the nations national annual CO2 emissions, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The smoke has covered glaciers in distant New Zealand (!) making them warm and melt faster because of the albedo effect. And yet. All of this still has not resulted in any political action. Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires That has to change. And it has to change now. My thoughts are with the people of Australia and those affected by these devastating fires.

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on

Moved by the tragedy, American model Kaylen Ward  is also doing her bit  to help fire victims.

The model has  raised over $ 500,000 for the cause but ended up being deactivated on Instagram. 

According to reports, the singer was trading her inappropriate pictures for donations  and it didn't go unnoticed.




