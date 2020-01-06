National team's fitness tests commence with just 10 cricketers

The centrally contracted players have begun their fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore and will continue for the next two days.

At present, there are 10 cricketers undergoing the test during which the players' speed, endurance and strength are being monitored.

However, pacers Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and legspinner Shadab Khan have been rescheduled for the test for January 20 and 21 as they are preoccupied with the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League.

Furthermore, fast bowler Usman Shinwari was absent from the test due to contracting typhoid prior to the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Test captain Azhar Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Asad Shafiq have been recovering from a viral infection, with no tentative date announced for their return or test.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali and batsman Fakhar Zaman are awaiting clearance from the medical staff. The former has been nursing fractured ribs since November 2019, whereas Zaman has been suffering from back problems.

It has been reported that Hassan, who is currently in rehab at the National Cricket Academy until January 12, will be undergoing a scan following the completion of his rehab.

It is pertinent to mention here that the players failing to meet the fitness standards will see a 15 percent deduction from their salaries by the Pakistan Cricket Board.