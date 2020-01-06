Taylor Swift and beau Joe Alwyn arrive separately at the Golden Globes 2020





Taylor Swift, who made it to the nominations list of the Golden Globes 2020 for her song in the movie, Cats, graced the event with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. However, what raised eyebrows was the duo arriving separately.

Taylor and Joe have been in relationship for three years but have rarely ever let their love take the spotlight as they make it a point to not even sit together at any award show including last year's Golden Globe Awards.

However, this year’s edition has been a little special for fans as inside the ceremony, the lovebirds didn’t not only sit together but were also spotted interacting.

The Lover hit maker was also seen putting her arm on beau’s shoulder, donning a warm smile.

The only regret their fans have is that they couldn’t see the couple’s arrival together at the red carpet as both the celebrities opted to make separate entrances at the event.

Swift who was a nominated in the Best Original Song - Motion Picture category for her song, Beautiful Ghosts, walked down the red carpet solo, looking glamorous in a blue and yellow floral trailed gown and her hair tied up into a bun; whereas The Favourite actor was wearing a navy blue tuxedo paired with a black heeled dress shoes.