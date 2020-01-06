Jennifer Aniston receives nod for 'The Morning Show' at Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES: Jennifer Aniston appears to be excited about the Golden Globes Award ceremony as she has been nominated for her role in The Morning Show.

Aniston's bliss is obvious as the acclaimed actress is confidant to win the award for her unmatched performance in the Apple TV+ series 'The Morning Show.'

The show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, has received three nods from the award giving body.



Aniston, 50, and Witherspoon, 43, were nominated in the best actress category, while the show was also nominated for the best television series drama.



