Sun Jan 05, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 6, 2020

Jennifer Aniston receives nod for 'The Morning Show' at Golden Globes

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 06, 2020

LOS ANGELES: Jennifer Aniston appears to be excited about the Golden Globes Award ceremony as she has been nominated for  her role in The  Morning Show.

 Aniston's bliss is obvious as  the acclaimed actress  is confidant  to win the award for her unmatched performance in the Apple TV+ series 'The Morning Show.'

The show, starring  Jennifer Aniston  and Reese Witherspoon, has received three nods from the award giving body.

Aniston, 50, and Witherspoon, 43, were nominated  in the best actress category, while  the show was also nominated for the best television series drama.


