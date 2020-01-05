BJP's student wing allegedly attacks university students and teachers

DELHI: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP, the student body linked to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) allegedly stormed campus of the Jawarlal Nehru University (JNU) Sunday and beat up students and teachers.

According to Indian media reports, eyewitnesses said around 50-60 masked goons entered the university by force in the evening and started attacking students. As police was called in to restore order, the JNU administration claimed ABVP activists were still inside the university.

Tensions have been high between the ABVP and left-wing students in the university since the past 70 days owing to a strike against hike in fees. The ABVP and the university administration wanted to open schools inside the JNU's vicinity. This afternoon, the ABVP and the administration wanted to open the gates and begin registration, which led to a scuffle with the Left wing students, who are opposing the fee hike.

A professor, Atul Sood, spoke to an Indian news website and said miscreants threw huge stones at people in the campus.

"These were not small stones, these were big stones that could have broken our skulls. I fell on the side and when I came out, I saw cars completely vandalised, including my car," he said.

The ABVP, on the other hand, alleged that their students were being attacked inside the university by leftist students.

"Around 25 students have been seriously injured in this attack and there is no information as to the whereabouts of 11 students. Many ABVP members are being attacked in hostels and the hostels are being vandalized by the leftist goons," tweeted the student body.

Indian foreign minister Jaishankar condemned the violence in a tweet.

"Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university," he tweeted.