Sun Jan 05, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 5, 2020

Iggy Azalea worries she may be cross-eyed

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 05, 2020

Somebody has been trying to tell Iggy Azalea that she is crossed eyed , the singer revealed in one of her tweets on Sunday.

The actor was responding to a tweet from makeup  artist Eros who in a string of tweets  had shared  eye makeup tips.

 While it was not immediately clear whether  she was serious or  just trying to be funny , her fans seemed to enjoy the way  she  surprised the makeup artist with her tweet.

" Wow, so this whole time you’ve been doing my makeup you were really tryna tell me I’m crossed eyed," she commented on Eros' tweet.


