Iggy Azalea worries she may be cross-eyed

Somebody has been trying to tell Iggy Azalea that she is crossed eyed , the singer revealed in one of her tweets on Sunday.
The actor was responding to a tweet from makeup artist Eros who in a string of tweets had shared eye makeup tips.
While it was not immediately clear whether she was serious or just trying to be funny , her fans seemed to enjoy the way she surprised the makeup artist with her tweet.
" Wow, so this whole time you’ve been doing my makeup you were really tryna tell me I’m crossed eyed," she commented on Eros' tweet.
