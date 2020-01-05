Kylie Jenner gets hammered online over cultural appropriation in her latest post

American makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is facing the wrath of social media yet again, and this time for cultural appropriation after her latest post.

The 22-year-old billionaire had turned to her Instagram to show a glimpse of her latest shoot where she can be seen wearing her hair in small twisted braids.

Soon after social media users were unleashing their fury on to the socialite for cultural appropriation that led to Kylie deleting the post entirely.

However, while the photo may have disappeared from the fashionista’s Instagram feed, it was still fresh in the minds of all critics who shared the photo and criticized the model for it.

The shoot came from her Paper Magazine’s February 2019 shoot, photographed by Luca and Alessandro Morelli.

As the Morelli brothers had shared the photo of the fashion icon wearing pigtails, fans headed over to their comment section to criticize them.

